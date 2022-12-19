DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation has released the DART service schedule for the holidays.
On Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will also operate regular Saturday service.
On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, DART will not operate statewide services, either fixed route or paratransit. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will run a holiday schedule with eight trains operating every two hours on Christmas. On New Year's Day, SEPTA will operate regular Sunday service.
On Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, routes 201, 204, 206, 212, and 215 will operate in Sussex County on a Saturday schedule. All trips in Sussex County will end around 8 p.m. Kent County routes 101, 104, 105, 108, 109, 112, and 120 will operate on a Saturday schedule.
More information can be found on dartfirststate.com.