REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - DART First State's 'Stuff the Bus' event kicked off its 25th year at Safeway in Rehoboth Beach Monday. The bus will move north collecting food and household items for Delawareans in need throughout the week, with a goal of over 20 tons of donations.
DART hosts a 'Stuff the Bus' collection drive every November ahead of Thanksgiving. The spring event, originally created to provide pandemic relief, is in its third year. DART Marketing and Communications Specialist, Sophia Curran, says the effects of the pandemic are still lingering and the need for food is felt year-round.
"Our CEO decided to do another spring event for 'Stuff the Bus', especially as we're recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic," Curran said." Because a lot of people are still in need of food and non-perishable items, and I guess. And, I guess, in general, even without the pandemic, people will still need that stuff during this time of year."
After one of their best turn-outs in Southern Delaware last November, in which they filled almost 5 buses with food, 'Stuff the Bus' has a goal to top that for their silver anniversary.
"We're trying to go for, like, 20 tons - 20 to 25 tons - this year, because this year is actually supposed to be our 25th year doing 'Stuff the Bus'," Curran said. "So, we're trying to have a more aggressive promotion of the event. So, trying to get more partners to come on board and donate."
'Stuff the Bus' is accepting non-perishable food items, toiletries, pet supplies, and other household items. All donations will go to the Food Bank of Delaware.
The next 'Stuff the Bus' stop is at Safeway in Dover on Tuesday, then in New Castle County Wednesday and Thursday.
Donations can also be dropped off at any time at the Food Bank of Delaware, 1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.