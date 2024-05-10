roundabout

LEWES, Del. - The long-awaited roundabout near Five Points is expected to fully open to traffic on Wednesday, May 15.

DelDOT confirmed the news to CoastTV Friday afternoon. The time at which the roundabout's fourth exit will open has yet to be determined, but the agency says it will be open that day.

The Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road roundabout partially opened to traffic on April 19. Drivers have been able to travel between Plantation Road and Beaver Dam Road and exit to Henlopen Landing.

