Day 1 of the White Marlin Open; the Festivities and More

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Today kicked off day one of the 49th annual White Marlin Open. While almost 300 boats on the water today, others began enjoying the festivities on the docks.
"There's food that they sell, there's great people, meeting new friends, they sell t-shirts, and it's just a great comradery to where you can meet lots of new people and see the great catches of what nature brings to us." said the 8-year attendee Holly Oertel.
Others came back to watch the event after having their fair share of the competition.
Doug Rodan, previous participant, said, "I usually come down every year during the White Marlin. I used to fish it, now I got taught my lesson - that there's bigger fish in the ocean than I."
Down the street from Harbor Island and scale, at the inlet, the Marlin Fest Beach Party took place. Starting at 1:00 pm, there's live music to continue the festivities.