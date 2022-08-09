Day 2 of the White Marlin Open; Supporting Nonprofits

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The competition continues onto day 2 of the White Marlin Open, however last night proved to be a win for the Maryland Food Bank more so.
When anglers go to weigh their fish for the day, they are asked if they would like to keep their catch or donate it to the food bank. Most donate and after last night's weigh ins, the numbers say it all.
"Last night was a pretty exciting evening. It was a surprise we didn't get any white marlin but the anglers were so generous, we got a figure this morning of 350 pounds of net tuna that was donated last night so that's really amazing how much and that's already been out to the community." said Butch Langenfelder, Food Sourcing Manager for the Maryland Food Bank.
Each time a fish is donated after a weigh-in, it is filleted right there on the dock and put on ice for packaging and processing to the bank's partners the next day. All donations will feed those in need in the region.
Another nonprofit that the White Marlin Open benefits is the Fishing for Muscular Dystrophy Association. The group participates in the competition in attempt to raise money for those with the illness. They also host a giveaway at the Marlin Fest.
Tiffany Tillotson, Executive Director, explains the prizes, "We're out here, we've been partnering with the White Marlin Open for the last four or five years - we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and the golf cart you see here. So we're selling tickets, people that are walking through can stop by and buy tickets for all the prizes and have their chance to win."
The founder, Paul Robertson, started the group after being diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy himself and being an avid fisherman.
For more ways to get involved with these organizations, visit mdfoodbank.org and fishingformd.com.