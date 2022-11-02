Day of the Dead Celebration on Delmarva

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Day of the Dead is an ancestral tradition to mourn and honor loved ones who have passed away.
Tamales, oranges, fresh bread, and coke were some of the favorite food and beverages of those who are no longer here and are being remembered on the altar at La Tonalteca restaurant in Millsboro.
Kimberly Herrera, born and raised in a Mexican household, said how special this day is, "It is a day where you remember those who have passed, whether it's family, friends, people we knew." "We kind of do an altar like this here, and we showcase their photos, we put things out that they might have used when they were living, some of their favorite things," Herrera added.
The salt cross, candles, and water are other important elements on the altar.
At Tacos Chabelita in Laurel, employees use the characters of Catrin and Catrina, a symbol to enjoy life and embrace death to commemorate the day of the dead.
The Assistant Manager of Tacos Chabelita, Javier Barrueta, was in charge of doing all the employees' makeup.
"If you look, they are all a little different. Some of them have a cross, some of them have a heart, some of them just have different things," Barrueta said.
With time, Isabel Cisneros has learned the reason why this day is celebrated.
"Growing up, you just think it's normal, but then there's like a really meaning behind that. As an adult now, I can understand it better," Cisneros said.
Tuesday honored deceased children, and November 2nd focuses on adults. Both days keeping the memory alive of loved ones.