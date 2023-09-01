MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced daytime lane restrictions to go into effect on Zion Church Road starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.
According to the department, the work will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Tidal Road and Ashley Manor Boulevard.
They say that the work being done is sidewalk, curb and drainage installation.
The department says that the work is weather-dependent, and that drivers should use caution and expect minor delays while in the area.