DELAWARE - The leaders of Delaware’s Law Enforcement Partnership and its members, together with the Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security released a statement Friday night to say they are "outraged" by the actions of the Memphis Police officers who participated in the heinous crimes that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.
Members of the Delaware Law Enforcement Partnership add that these actions are inconsistent with the core values of the Law Enforcement profession and that they want to assure their communities that they are committed to continuing to work with community leaders, elected and appointed officials, and each other, to create a culture of service and community engagement that will prevent a tragedy like the one in Memphis.
Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police President Chief Patrick Ogden, DSTA President Troy Pezzuto, Delaware State Lodge FOP President James Leonard, and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr. say they are saddened and troubled by the death of Nichols and extend their deepest condolences to his family.