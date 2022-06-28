DOVER, De- The Delaware State Senate on Monday passed a bill raising the legal age to purchase all firearms to 21. Currently the minimum age to buy a long gun is 18.
Earlier this month, a similar bill was passed in the house that was sponsored by Speaker D-Pete Schwartzkopf of Rehoboth Beach.
The Senate version includes an amendment the protects people between the ages of 18 and 21 who currently own legally purchased firearms to not be subject to criminal charges.
The amended bill now heads back to the house for review. The end of the general assembly session is Thursday June 30th.