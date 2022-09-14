WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware will have a new female state auditor. Lydia York earned about 70 percent of the votes to defeat incumbent Kathy McGuiness in the Primary Election Tuesday night.
York is an attorney by training and has been saying throughout her campaign that her professional background qualifies her for the job. She says she's ready to change the narrative of the office.
If elected in November, York says the first areas she would audit would be the school districts. She also says one of the first things on her list is to get the staff in the auditor's office the resources and training that they need.
York says she visited polling locations throughout the state on primary day and that she even saw President Joe Biden in RD12, where she says there was only a Democratic primary race for the state auditor seat. York says she hopes the president voted for her.
There was no Republican primary race for the state auditor's office. York will face Janice Lorrah in the general election in November and says she has a different campaign strategy moving toward that election.
"Well for November we'll have to take a deep breath and then figure out how to canvas the entire state," York says. "This time I was able to focus on where Democrats are but this time for general I have to spend more time in Kent and more time in Sussex and to let people know this office can function appropriately and it can operate to everyone's benefit and it would be a good idea to let somebody who has the actual background of doing that work to do it."
York says the office itself will need care and attention after recent distractions surrounding it with the embattled incumbent State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.
"The Joint Finance Committee starts meeting in February, so that's a pretty tight turn around, have to start getting people together for that," York says. First thing is you need to attend to the people who get the work done and that is the staff in the auditor's office and I think that is a very high priority for me to make sure that they are going to be able to do the work that they are assigned to do, that they're going to be able to get the professional experiences that they're going to be able to get, and to make sure that they're getting the training they need to be getting."