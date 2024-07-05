LEWES, Del. - Detectives from the Lewes Police Department, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Southern Delaware Task Force, conducted a surveillance operation leading to the arrest of, 35-years-old, in the unincorporated area of Rehoboth Beach. Lawson-Hixon was known to be illegally selling drugs in Lewes.
During the operation, Lawson-Hixon was found with a large quantity of drugs. Upon entering a car driven by another person, he was stopped and found with one pound of marijuana, 106 amphetamine pills, 140 oxycodone pills, 100 Xanax pills, 7.5 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, a digital scale and $4,700 in cash.
Lawson-Hixon faces 16 felony charges for possession with the intent to deliver high quantities of controlled substances. He was transported to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $70,000 cash bail.
The car's passenger, Rashad E. Smith, was found with a Taurus .22 caliber handgun. Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and was released without bail.
Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the drug network involved.