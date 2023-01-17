BERLIN, Md. - A dead whale washed up on to the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore Monday morning, according the National Park Service (NPS).
NPS says that the 20-foot-long Humpback is located in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area, so they have closed it at the 21.8 KM mark so that the whale can be dealt with.
Park Service staff at the seashore immediately contacted the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Stranding Response Program (MD-DNR), who is the lead agency for stranding response in the state of Maryland, says NPS. They also say that MD-DNR works with NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association) and partners with other agencies like the National Aquarium and Smithsonian Institution.
According to NPS, Assateague Island National Seashore will be responsible for retrieving the carcass and ultimately disposing of it.
A necropsy is planned to take place later on Tuesday by MD-DNR and the National Aquarium, says NPS, but there is no obvious signs of what the cause of death could have been right now.
They say that Seashore staff will use heavy equipment to move the whale to an upper part of the beach, and will be moved to the dunes to dry out and get buried after the necropsy. They note all parts of the animal are protected under the Federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.
NPS asks anybody who comes across the whale to keep their distance and keep any dogs on their leash. They know that the carcass will smell for a while, but based on previous experience they believe the smell won't be an issue more than 50 yards from the whale's location. They note all parts of the animal are protected under the Federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, meaning the collection of any parts is not allowed.
They ask anyone who sees any washed up marine mammal or sea turtle to contact their local stranding network. Depending on whether you are in MD or VA you can call the Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program at 1-800-628-9944 or the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program at (757) 385-7575.