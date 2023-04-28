DELAWARE - Delawareans purchasing new electric vehicles will continue to get state rebates on qualifying makes and models with the extension of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Clean Vehicle Rebate Program.
The program provides rebates for the lease or purchase of some electric vehicles. Opportunities include a $2,500 rebate for qualifying battery electric vehicles and a $1,000 rebate for qualifying plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less, according to the department.
A regularly updated list is available to provide those looking to buy a car with a quick reference to the vehicles that are eligible for the rebate.
"Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, with many manufacturers committing to transition their fleets to zero emission vehicles," said Secretary Shawn Garvin. "Additionally, electric vehicle adoption is a key strategy for reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in our state, our country, and the world."
Vehicles that are leased or purchased after May 1 will be able to use a new application portal that the department said will make it easier for car shoppers to redeem the rebate at the dealership or up to 90 days after purchase. New price limits are based on the manufacturer's suggested retail price instead of total price so additions like trailer hitches and others won't affect rebate eligibility.
Since the program began in July 2015, it has provided more than $9 million in rebates to more than 4,000 electric vehicle purchasers. Since January 2023, the program has issued almost 400 rebates for a combined $923,500.
Additionally, federal tax credits are available for many models of electric vehicles, usually up to $7,500, meaning that new electric car owners can save up to $10,000 on qualifying electric vehicles.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will also continue to offer rebates for level 2 charging stations through the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Program. The program provides rebates for charging stations to be used for public access, at workplaces, and for fleets. Enhanced rebate amounts are now available to incentivize the installation of charging stations at multi-family dwellings like apartment complexes.
The clean vehicle rebate program deadline has been extended from April 30, 2023 to April 30, 2024.