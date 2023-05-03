REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Deadlines related to the City of Rehoboth Beach's Aug. 12 municipal election are approaching. Positions available include two commissioner posts and the mayor.
The deadline for candidates to file to run is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Petitions to run must be signed by no fewer than 10 and no more than 25 qualified electors of the city. The Board of Commissioners will judge candidates' qualifications at its June 16 meeting.
The deadline to register to vote in the 2023 municipal election is July 13. Voters must be at least 18 years old, be registered in the city's book of registered voters, and be a resident, freeholder, or 10-year leaseholder.
In-person voting will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Absentee ballots will be available beginning June 28 and must be filed no later than noon on Aug. 11. According to the city, completed and signed absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person before polls close on election day.
Nominating petitions for candidates interesting in running can be obtained by emailing elections@cityofrehoboth.com or by calling 302-227-6181, extension 159. More information can be found online at www.cityofrehoboth.com/elections.