HARRINGTON, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington.
Police say it was yesterday around 2:44 p.m. that a 2019 Ford Fiesta was driving southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard.
Police say at the same time, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane of South Dupont Highway.
According to police, the driver of the Fiesta tried to change lanes and move from the right lane into the left lane. But, when she did that the left rear of her car struck the right front of the Tacoma next to her.
Police say the Fiesta driver lost control of her car, which led to her oversteering and leaving the road. The Fiesta then crashed with a tree and overturned onto its hood.
Police say the Tacoma came to a stop on the shoulder and had minor damage to its bumper.
The passenger of the Fiesta, a 1-year-old boy from Denton, Maryland, was in a front-facing car seat that was secured in the rear-passenger seat. He had serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are still looking to identify him.
Police say the driver of the Fiesta, a 27-year-old woman from Denton, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither the driver of the Tacoma, a 49-year-old woman from Milford, Delaware, or the passenger, a 50-year-old man also from Milford reported any injuries.