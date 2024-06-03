Deadly accidents on the rise in Delaware

DOVER, DE – Since May 26, there have been eight deaths on Delaware roads, raising the total to 56 for 2024. The past two months have been particularly dangerous, there have been 28 deaths since April 1, 2024.
Fatality numbers are actually down compared to the same time period over the past two years, however, the increased frequency over the past two months is concerning.
"Historically, we do see a rise in the number of traffic fatalities in warmer weather months. We also had a close call with an employee being struck while operating a mower along I-295 last week. As the summer travel season begins, we remind everyone to put safety first and Be DelAWARE," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
DelDOT launched the Be DelAWARE safety campaign in April to increase awareness of the growing number of crashes and deaths happening on Delaware roads. The department is encouraging all drivers to be safe when they travel.
A safety pledge has also been developed for residents of all ages to show their support for the initiative and commit to doing their part to make roads safe for all. To learn more and to take the safety pledge, visit the Be DelAWARE website.
Additionally, the Delaware State Police recently announced the creation of the Highway Safety Unit to promote safety on Delaware's roads. This unit consists of an eleven-person team dedicated to statewide traffic enforcement on the state's high-speed, high-volume roadways such as I-95, I-495, and Route 1.