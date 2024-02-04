Deadly camper trailer fire in Stockton, Maryland

STOCKTON, Md. - According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, at 6:00A.M. on Sunday, February 5th, the Stockton and Girldetree Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a fire in the 800 block of Greenbackville Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found two camper trailers at the back of the property were on fire.
While putting out the fires, crews found an adult had been living inside one of the trailers. Unfortunately, officials say the adult did not survive their injuries from the fire.
Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted a joint examination. Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to the fire marshal, it is unknown if working smoke alarms were present in the camper trailer at the time of the fire.