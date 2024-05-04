Deadly car accident investigation in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash in Millsboro. The accident happened around 7:08 A.M. on May 4 involving a 2002 Toyota Celica GTS on Parker Road. The car, traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a sharp curve and overturned multiple times in an open field.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Frankford, Delaware, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released as authorities are in the process of notifying his family.
The roadway was closed for around three hours for investigation and cleanup. The Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.