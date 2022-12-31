LEWES, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened in Lewes last night (12/30/22) that killed a man on the street.
Police say it was around 9:53 p.m. that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane.
Police say at the same time, a man was walking eastbound across the highway in the right lane of the roadway, directly in the path of the pickup truck.
According to police, the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing. As a result, the front of the Silverado struck the man, causing him to become trapped underneath the truck. The Silverado came to a stop in the shoulder a short distance later.
Police say the driver of the Silverado, a 34-year-old man from Lewes, Delaware, was not injured.
However, the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify him.
Police say that no other cars were involved in this crash.
The southbound lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for approximately 2.5 hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.
Police are still investigating this accident.