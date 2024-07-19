BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Djifenson Dorilus of Salisbury.
On July 17, at approximately 12:59 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on Sussex Highway near Newtown Road. At the same time, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Dorilus, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Sussex Highway. Both cars were in the left northbound lane when they approached each other. To avoid a collision, the Dodge moved into the right northbound lane, but the Hyundai also moved into the same lane, resulting in a head-on collision.
The crash caused the Hyundai to overturn and come to rest on its roof, while the Dodge rotated and stopped on the centerline of the roadway. Dorilus was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on July 18. The driver of the Dodge, a 46-year-old man from Millsboro, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
The roadway was closed for about three hours for investigation and cleanup. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.