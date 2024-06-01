Deadly fire in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened on June 1, at around 1:30 AM on Atlanta Road in Bridgeville. Firefighters from the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company and mutual aid companies responded to a single-family home engulfed in flames. The fire was controlled by 4:12 AM.
Officials say two people inside the home did not survive. Their remains have been sent to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification. The Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which resulted in an estimated $500,000 in damage. There were no other reported injuries.