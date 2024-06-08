Deadly mobile home fire in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that was happened on June 8, shortly after 12:30 PM on Bethany Crest Lane.
According to authorities, the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, along with assisting mutual aid fire companies, arrived on the scene and found a mobile home on fire. Firefighters discovered an unconscious individual inside the structure and successfully removed the victim. Despite resuscitation attempts by fire and EMS personnel, the victim did not survive. The victim has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and determination of the cause of death.
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene as part of the Major Incident Response Team and are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The fire remains under investigation at this time. Authorities reported no other injuries, and damage is estimated at $50,000.