HARTLY, Del. - One man is dead after a road rage related shooting Saturday night in Hartly.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m., Delaware State Police were called to Halltown Road for a reported shooting. They say they found two vehicles stopped in the westbound lane and the shooting victim in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
Although troopers and nearby citizens attempted lifesaving measures until emergency medical services arrived, the man was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital. He has been identified by police as a 53-year-old Michael Coffey from Marydel.
Detectives say that a pickup truck, operated by 27-year-old Joel Reynoso of Henderson, Md., was driving aggressively on Halltown Road and nearly hit an SUV that was being driven by the victim. The Coffey then passed Reynoso and stopped in the road, forcing Reynoso to stop. A fight ensued between the two men until witnesses separated them. Police say the Coffey then went towards Reynoso's car to retrieve his baseball hat, which fell off during the fight, when Reynoso shot him in the torso with a handgun.
Reynoso remained in his truck and was taken into custody when police arrived without further incident. Troopers recovered a black handgun from the truck's dashboard, which was reported as stolen out of a sheriff's office in Orange County, Fla., in 2015.
Reynoso is prohibited from possessing a gun, according to police. He was charged with multiple felonies including first degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and first degree reckless endangering. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,084,000 cash bond.