GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday night at Dunbarton Apartments.
Officers from the Georgetown Police Department arrived to the complex around 8:30 p.m. and found a man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was visiting the apartment when a woman knocked on the door. The victim answered the door, let the woman in, and then an unknown man forced his way in and shot the victim several times before running away.
Emergency medical services transported the victim to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identification is pending notification to his family.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation at the request of the Georgetown Police Department. No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.