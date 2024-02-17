Deadly shooting in Wicomico County under investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday evening in Salisbury, Wicomico County.
Officials say the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, in the 900 block of North Division Street. According to police, 49-year-old Richard Darlington Smith, a Salisbury local, was walking on the street when he was shot several times.
Emergency teams pronounced Smith dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has taken the lead on this case, with support from Salisbury Police.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and contact the Maryland State Police.