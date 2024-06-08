Deadly shooting investigation underway in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Police say a deadly shooting happened on June 7, around 12:30 P.M. on Mineola Avenue in Wicomico County. Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found the victim seated in the driver’s side of his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say the victim was immediately transported to Tidal Health Emergency Room, where he died from his injuries.
The case has been taken over by the Criminal Investigation Division. Officials urge anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.