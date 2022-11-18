SMYRNA, Del. - A 43-year-old man from Townsend died during a car crash Friday around 8:50 a.m.
The man was driving north on Dupont Parkway near Smyrna when his SUV drove off the road and hit a group of trees, where it spun to a stop. The road was closed for about three hours while being investigated and cleared.
No other vehicles or injuries were reported. The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483.