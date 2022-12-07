Debate About 5G poles Continues With No End in Sight

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- After a years-long debate, the fate of several 5G poles in Dewey Beach are undecided.
The poles were installed on several Dewey Beach dunes in September of 2020.
The town has asked for their removal to restore the natural look of the dunes. Verizon agreed but a year later little progress has been made. Verizon has proposed several sites for the poles new spot, but the town has stood firm in their desire for them to be on Coastal Highway.
"Everyone wants them on the highway where all the other poles are. If [they] can't do that, there has to be a technical reason why they can't do it and they won't share that information. They say it is proprietary," Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer said.
The town's consultant, James Crane, said he's surprised the company won't share the information.
"I understand Verizon's position of not wanting to give out certain information, but the information is standard," Crane said.
People who live down the street said the poles have been an eyesore for too long.
"I don't understand why Verizon has not been able to move them. I believe they've had a year and a half do it and they haven't done it," Gib Lentz said.
WRDE reached out to Verizon for a comment and received no response. The poles have now been up for 18 months.