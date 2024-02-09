Debate between Lewes neighborhood and Lewes Library turns to the next chapter

LEWES, Del.- A controversial library kiosk in Lewes is seeing a new chapter.
According to a newsletter to the Village of Five Points, the Lewes Library is looking to sell the land that the kiosk stands on, and the neighborhood could potentially purchase the land.
The history of this kiosk goes back to 2022, when a Delaware court decided a land dispute of that lot mentioned previously between the Lewes Public Library and New Covenant Presbyterian Church.
The library was given the land on the condition it's used for a library purpose within 10 years. Instead of a full library, a kiosk was built. The church argued this wasn't enough and wanted the land, but the court ruled the book exchange met the condition, allowing the library to keep the land.
Going back to the newsletter, it states that the land could have a price tag of $1.2 and $1.5 million. The money would go through The Villages of Five Points Community Enhancement Foundation.
There were other options discussed at the news of the availability of the land, however. Two other options included researching further litigation options and negotiating with Lewes Public Library to reach an agreement that would provide the Village of Five Points with some additional measure of control over the sale.
The HOA president states in the newsletter that it would be a massive task to purchase the land, and some neighbors that spoke with CoastTV Friday agreed that it would be hard to raise the money.