Debate Continues On Stillwater Harbor Housing Development

OAK ORCHARD, Del.- The debate over the Stillwater Harbor housing development in Oak Orchard continues.
Neighbors have concerns over flooding and preserving the history of the land- which has been the home of Native Americans for decades.
Robert G. Draine III owns a road that he claims is desired by the developers to build an emergency exit. But he said it's not for sale.
"This property, like a considerable amount of property in this area, has a legacy," he said. "And that is the legacy that I choose to maintain."
Draine says he was offered $200,000 for parts of his land.
Charles C. Clark IV is a member of the Nanticoke tribe- and has a list of concerns from flooding to preserving the land's history.
"We don't want an increase in flooding, we don't want a decrease in the animal life, We don't want an increase in crime," he said. "We have noted already that the quality of life for us being changed by this drastic overdevelopment."
Clark also added that of the development is approved, he will be taking legal action.
According to papers from the developers, the development would help boost the economy in the area, and bring more jobs. We reached out to the developers multiple times, but did not hear back.
Sussex County Planning and Zoning does have the Stillwater Harbor development on their agenda for discussion in their April 27th meeting.