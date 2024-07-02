INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The Delaware Seashore State Park is asking for volunteers to help cleanup large debris that washed up on the North Inlet following recent storms. The event, organized by Park Staff, Watershed Stewardship and the Surfriders, will take place July 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park. Volunteers are asked to help retrieve and safely dispose of these materials to protect the shoreline and its visitors.
Organizers say participants should be prepared to get wet as they lift debris from the surf and assist in transporting it to disposal sites. Closed-toe shoes and gloves are highly recommended. Those interested in volunteering can sign up and learn more at Volunteer Signup.