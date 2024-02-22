LEWES, Del. - A new committee is trying to paint a picture of what open space should look like in communities located in the city. Trees, trails, buffers, and boat slips can all count as open space.
The Planning Commission's Open Space Subcommittee met Thursday afternoon to address loopholes in the city zoning codes for open space and define what new requirements it should govern.
The major goal is to make open space centrally located and accessible to the public. That means allowing people to visit open spaces in private communities if the road that leads to it is a city road. Size requirements were also discussed and could possibly be based on the size of a development and the number of lots it has.
The committee debated how swimming pools and amenities that aren't open year-round should be counted in meeting open space requirements. It was clarified that wetland buffers do not count.
Open space could be used to protect environmentally sensitive areas, for stormwater management, and to protect the coastal city from future storms.
"Some place like Mariners Retreat is the perfect example," says committee member Melanie Moser. "Many more people than live in that subdivision are using the trail systems but they're very concerned about liability if someone on a bicycle hits a tree, who's liable for it?"
Another question raised was whether or not should the city take over management of more of the open space being created in subdivisions. The committee talked about getting on the agenda for the Mayor and City Council workshop meeting on April 25.