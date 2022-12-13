DOVER, Del. - Due to an overwhelming amount of requests, the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) says that they will not be accepting new Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) applications starting on 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd, 2023.
DSHA says that this will give them the opportunity to catch up, so they recommend tenants and landlords to monitor their emails, text messages, and voicemails for status updates.
They say DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, with applications and recertifications reviewed in the order they're received. DSHA says those experiencing emergencies, such as eviction with a set court date, immediate risk of homelessness, or utility cut-off, can still start a new application for assistance after January 2, 2023 through one of the program’s 15 Community Navigators.
According to DSHA, the DEHAP program is funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which the U.S. Treasury Department sent to Delaware in January 2021 and May 2022, and he January funds expired in September 2022.
To date, DSHA says the DEHAP program has dispersed over $122 million in rental and utility assistance, serving close to 22,000 Delawareans as they recovered from the devastating impact of the pandemic. For additional details or questions, all are encouraged to call (866) 935 -0407 for more information.