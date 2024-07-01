DELAWARE- Governor John Carney detailed the strides made during the final day of the Delaware legislative session. Carney says that lawmakers approved advancements for Delawareans and the environment. According to the Governor, the $6.1 billion dollar budget for Fiscal Year 2025, will focus on improvements for public schools, the workforce, and environmental initiatives. The budget also includes a record-setting $98.4 million grant package.
One of the major bills passed is aimed at the future of wind energy. The Delaware Energy Solutions Act, according to the General Assembly, the legislation will assist with the transition to carbon-free energy. It also sets a target of generating 1,200 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind farms. Sussex County Democrat Senator Russ Huxtable is a co-sponsor of the bill. Governor Carney expressed gratitude to the General Assembly for their dedication and partnership during the legislative session.