DOVER, Del. - The in-person event for Delaware Ag Week will return to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington from January 9th-12th, 2023.
Officials say that over the past few years, the event was virtual only, but now that it is back in-person, attendees will be able to see the latest and most valuable innovations while networking with other producers, industry experts, and agricultural vendors and exhibitors.
“Ag Week is an ongoing partnership between the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware, and Delaware State University to provide educational sessions and meetings to members of the agricultural community to help improve profitability for the upcoming year,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “Additionally, farmers can connect directly with local agribusiness under one roof in between sessions and during lunch, which saves a lot of time doing business.”
According to officials, the event offers many different sessions over the four days, featuring agronomy, animal science, beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, woodland management, and more. They say attendees can earn continuing education credits for nutrient management, pest management, and Certified Crop Advising for Delaware and Maryland.
The annual Delaware Farmers Market Managers Summit will take place during Ag Week next year, instead of when it is normally held in March. The Summit will now be held on January 10th from 10 a.m. to noon, letting market managers from across the state to network learn about the program and regulatory changes, and review the challenges and achievements of the 2022 market season.
They say the featured education segment will be “Effective Public Relations Hacks for Farmers Markets.” After the Summit, a meet and greet session will be held.
Officials say registration begins on December 15th, and can be done here.
Event officials say a special screening and panel discussion on the film "Delmarva and the Ground for Change" will be hosted in the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, January 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The film follows three family-owned farming operations on the Delmarva Peninsula to protect soil health.
For people with special needs that require accommodations, contact event officials two weeks before the event at 302-856-7303.