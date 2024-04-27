DELAWARE- The U.S. Department of the Interior is reminding people that as the weather warms up and wildlife come out, to leave wildlife alone.
The departments says that if you find a fawn or any newborn wildlife, to let it be. Young animals may be alone for hours while their parents are searching for food. According to DNREC, newborn fawns need to feed every few hours so the doe is never far away.
"Young fawns are left alone for extended periods of time by their mothers as a survival mechanism because newborn fawns are unable to flee from predators. The more often a mother visits a fawn, the more attention she risks bringing to her fawn from predators, which is why she only visits to feed them." said Division of Fish and Wildlife Deer Biologist Emily Boyd.
It is also illegal in Delaware to possess or attempt to rehabilitate a live white-tailed deer or any native wildlife without a permit from the Division of Fish and Wildlife, says DNREC.