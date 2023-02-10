DELAWARE - Divisions from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Department of Services for Children are working together to prevent opioid abuse among young athletes by funding programs throughout the community. The overall goal is to decrease opioid overdoes statewide.
The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health and the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services have received funding from the State Opioid Response Initiative which is helping athletic groups provide programs that include curriculum to prevent opioid use by youth.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, 90% percent of Americans with a substance use disorder used their first substance prior to age 18, and Delaware continues to struggle with overdoses. In 2021 alone, the Delaware Division of Forensic Science reported 515 overdose deaths in Delaware, which is an almost 19.5% increase over the last 3 years. Of these deaths, 81% involved fentanyl, a synthetic pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.
By creating this program that focuses outreach to local athletic groups, officials hope that athletes will learn of the dangers of drug use while they are young.
“Unfortunately, student athletes may be at an elevated risk of substance misuse due to injury, intense pressure to perform, anxiety and the belief that drugs may enhance their performance,” said Shelly Lazorchak, director of prevention services for the Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services. “It is critical for the adults around them to understand the impact of substances on a youth’s developing brain and encourage them to delay first use of substances as long as possible.”
One group, the Ducks football program, is year-round league for middle school aged boys. Federal grants are funding the football team’s use of an evidence-based curriculum called SPORT, which presents information to the players, coaches, and parents about the dangers of drug use.
Coaches and athletic directors interested in prevention education for youth teams can contact Shelly Lazorchak with the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Families at Rochelle.Lazorchak@Delaware.gov.
More information and resources about struggling with substance use can be found at HelpisHereDE.com. For youth mental health resources, call the 24/7 Child Crisis Hotline at 1-800-969-HELP.