NEWARK, Del. - A proposed bill in Delaware seeks to rename the Newark Regional Transportation Center in honor of longtime U.S. Senator Tom Carper. With Senator Carper's recent retirement announcement, Senate Bill 276 has gained momentum in the Delaware General Assembly. The bill has already been approved by the state Senate and, after being approved by multiple House committees, is ready for a full House vote.
Carper, as a longtime figure in Delaware politics, has served the state as a senator since 2001 following his tenure as governor. The potential renaming represents Carper's contributions to Delaware's infrastructure and transportation systems throughout his career.
During his career, Carper worked with infrastructure and financial legislation. Carper announced his retirement in May 2023, opening his seat. Sussex County senators Huxtable and Pettyjohn are co-sponsors of the bill. If passed, the renaming would serve as a tribute to Senator Carper's impact on the state's infrastructure.