FELTON, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Services is searching for the public's help in finding any information regarding an illegal cockfighting ring in Felton.
The organizations says they responded to a report of the ring on May 5. When they arrived they say the officer found the fight in progress, with around 50 people on scene, with children among them. They say the people at the fight ran away, with only a few being identified, including the owners of the property.
Animal fighting is a cruel blood sport in which roosters bred for aggression are placed in a pit to fight for entertainment and gambling, says the organization, often until one or both birds die. They say animal fighting is often linked to other crimes such as weapons, drugs and human violence. It is illegal in all 50 states, and a felony crime in Delaware.
They say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.