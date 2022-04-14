DELAWARE - Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, in partnership with the Delaware State Housing Authority secured $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding this month for a pilot program that will help low-income renters in Delaware build credit.
Jessica Jones says bad credit is part of the reason that got her homeless.
"A lot of us aren't substance abusers and we just really need the help," said Jones.
Toni Short the director of Lighthouse for Broken Wings shelter says the demand for help is higher than ever.
"A lot of them are working minimum wage jobs that's not going to get them up and out," explained Short.
And the announcement of the rent reporting pilot program could help her clients.
"I want everybody to understand the clients are there to work, not to be abused, they are just like everybody else," said Short.
DSHA says the idea came about because only mortgage payments get reported to the credit bureau and adding in rent payments could help a lot of people.
"The program is designed to serve people who are low-income so either at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, so I would imagine that would capture a lot of people who are homeless, or people who are receiving housing assistance from one of the states five public housing authorities," explained Caitlin Del Collo with the Delaware State Housing Authority.
A third-party administrator selected by DSHA will operate the pilot program.
The program will subsidize 12 consecutive months of rent reporting service for up to 400 tenants.
Jones hopes to be among those chosen.
"I work really hard to try to stay focused I just still can't make ends meet," said Jones.
Helping families pick themselves back up.
The program is expected to begin in the Fall of 2022 and conclude in 2024.
More details on this program can be found here: https://news.delaware.gov/2022/04/12/senator-gay-and-delaware-state-housing-authority-secure-arpa-funding-to-create-rent-reporting-pilot-program/#:~:text=The%20Tenant%20Rent%2DReporting%20Pilot,to%20build%20their%20credit%20history.