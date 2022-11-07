Incumbent Democrat Kathy Jennings is seeking her second term as Attorney General. In her career, she has served as a prosecutor and was later named the Delaware State Prosecutor. Jennings served as Chief Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General Charles Oberly.
With gun use and safety measures changing in the state during the last legislative session, Kathy Jennings is looking for even more ways to keep the state safe.
“We believe that it’s critically important that you also be trained if you’re going to buy a gun and how to use that gun and in safety and in our laws,” Jennings said.
Jennings has vowed to protect abortion rights that are legal in Delaware.
“It’s my job to make sure abortion rights in our state are fully protected,” Jennings said. “That’s why when the town of Seaford enacted an anti-abortion ordinance, I had to take them to court and say you can’t do that because the law of our state is to protect those rights.”
Republican challenger Julianne Murray is from Seaford. She opened her law firm in 2008 in Georgetown. Murray ran for Governor in 2020 and lost to John Carney.
Murray says Delawareans should have the right to bear arms and would tackle crime differently than Jennings.
“I think that she is using the phrase that gun control is crime control and I totally disagree,” Murray said. “I think that prosecution is crime control.”
Murray says what advertisements say about her platform is not true and that she would protect abortion rights since it is the law in Delaware.
“Personally, I am pro-life, but the job of the attorney general is not a policy decision,” Murray said. “It's enforcing the law. It's legal in Delaware.”