DELAWARE- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced a multistate settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals concerning its involvement in the nationwide opioid crisis. According to the allegations, the company failed to adequately monitor and report suspicious orders placed by customers, as required by federal law. In a press release from Jennings, she says that Amneal was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids between 2006 and 2019, with sales totaling nearly nine billion pills. Amneal's role in the crisis has come under scrutiny by Attorney General Jennings and a coalition of attorneys general from various states.
Attorney General Jennings emphasized the importance of accountability for pharmaceutical companies in addressing the opioid crisis. While recognizing the limitations of financial reparations in alleviating the crisis's impact, she stated the necessity of taking steps to prevent further harm. Jennings says the settlement in principle includes a nationwide cash sum of $92.5 million over ten years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray intended to provide overdose treatment medication to affected communities across participating states.