DELAWARE - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside the Delaware DOJ's Investor Protection Unit, is warning seniors to be vigilant for scams.
According to the Attorney General, Delaware law requires banks, credit unions, and certain other financial institutions to report suspected exploitation of a senior or vulnerable adult to the Investor Protection Unit. She says recent reports have included:
- Tech support scams in which a fraudster leads the victim to believe that their computer has been hacked
- Money and check transfer scams, in which a fraudster asks the senior to help them transfer funds or deposit a check
- Social media romance scams, in which a fraudster feigns romantic interest in the victim in order to convince them to send money
“Anyone can be the victim of fraud, but scammers frequently target seniors specifically,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Protecting Delaware’s seniors is a top priority, and it’s an all-hands-on-deck job. I’m grateful to the financial professionals who have reported suspected exploitation to the Investor Protection Unit. They’re doing their part to help protect our seniors.”
Jennings says that the increase in reports are specifically in Kent and Sussex Counties, but it is unknown whether or not the seniors are being targeted for their location. She says seniors can protect themself by doing the following:
- Remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Never deposit money or transfer a check for someone you do not know.
- Never send money to someone you do not know.
- Never pay money to receive money.
- Never send money or provide credit card or online account information to anyone you do not know and trust.
- If you get a phone call you did not expect from someone who says there’s a problem with your computer, hang up.
- If you are looking for computer tech support, contact a company you know and trust.
Jennings says financial institutions may file a report of senior exploitation with the Investor Protection Unit using the form available here: https://attorneygeneral.delaware.gov/fraud/ipu-exploitation-of-seniors/