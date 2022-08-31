Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness Faces Two Guilty Convictions

Delaware- Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness now faces two guilty convictions and a denied request for a retrial.
She has maintained her innocence since an investigation into her actions became public last fall. Now she is getting ready for the next chapter in this legal battle.
"While its is disappointing, I have a very sound legal team," she said. "We're going to see what our options are and move forward for either a new trial or an acquittal."
McGuiness is running for re-election in the upcoming primary. Her opponent, Lydia York, has the full endorsement of the Democrat party.
It is a race that has increased interest though as York says not for all the right reasons.
"I would say it was a little bit of disappointment," she said. "Now we have an unfortunate chapter in Delaware history on an actually historical event."
McGuiness is the first state wide official in Delaware to be convicted of a crime while in office.