DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that recreational use of trail cameras is no longer permitted on state wildlife areas, parks or forests.
The department says that this decision came after extensive review and discussion between them and the Delaware Department of Agriculture. They say it is effective immediately. This ban is for state lands only, and does not ban the use of the cameras on private property.
Both departments say that several factors were considered when deciding the ban, including:
- Acknowledgement that trail cameras are a technological advancement in hunting and are used successfully by many Delaware hunters for harvesting deer.
- A rapid increase in the number of the cameras deployed on public lands. Based on a 2021/2022 survey of Delaware hunters, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife estimates that around 11.1% of the hunters on state wildlife areas use trail cameras and deploy on average 2.3 cameras per hunter.
- An increasing number of complaints from hunters about trail camera use on public lands. Many of these complaints are associated with the “ownership/exclusive use” of a particular portion of state land once cameras are established there, thus excluding other hunters from using that area. Other complaints are about the constant disturbance of an area by hunters frequently checking and moving their trail cameras.
- Illegal activities that include the cutting and removal of vegetation from state land, when installing a trail camera. Trail cameras also interfere with habitat management and maintenance, during which time they either must be avoided or may be inadvertently destroyed.
- Privacy concerns due to documented use of trail cameras for monitoring human behavior at public parking areas and on popular hiking trails.
- Ethical issues associated with using cellular trail cameras for “trophy hunting” to the extent that the Boone & Crocket Club, keeper of “big game” records, does not recognize animals taken by hunters helped in their harvest by cellular trail cameras.
Trail cameras are often used in Delaware by hunters during the state's extended deer season.