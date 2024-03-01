DOVER, Del. - The United Service Organizations Inc. is running a poll to name the 2023 Canine Volunteer of the Year.
The group acknowledges how dogs can be critical in addressing mental, emotional, and physical needs among service members and their families.
One of the canines nominated hails from Dover Air Force Base and Coast Guard Station Indian River. Ranger paid visits to various squadrons and units over the past year. According to his bio, Ranger's most impactful visits were with service members who assisted in bringing home fallen service members.
Voting closes on March 8. Read more about Ranger and other canines nominated from around the world online at strawpoll.com.
The USO is a non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.