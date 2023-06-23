DOVER, Del. - Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, is once again introducing legislation that would require individuals to participate in sports aligned with their biological sex.
Richardson and his co-sponsor, Sen. Eric Buckson, a current DIAA referee, say the bill safeguards student female athletes in Delaware by ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for success for female athletes in the state.
“I’ve seen first-hand the physical differences between male and female student athletes,” Buckson stated. “There are certainly exceptions, but on average, a boy is physically stronger and faster than a girl. We need to do all we can to protect girls and not place female athletes at a competitive disadvantage.”
Richardson introduced a similar bill in 2022 that failed to advance beyond committee. Critics call measures like this discriminatory. Previously, the Delaware ACLU told WRDE a person's biological composition is not a good indicator of athletic performance.
SB 191 is set to be formally introduced before the conclusion of this year's legislative session on June 30, 2023.