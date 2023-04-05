DELAWARE - Legislation has been filed that, if passed, would change the minimum voting age to 16 for school board elections, meaning some students would be able to vote.
House Bill 96 would lower the voting age from 18 to 16 for the purpose of electing members to the board of education in the reorganized school district in which a person lives. Other public school elections like referendums would still restrict voting to those 18 and older.
Identification to prove a voter is qualified to vote in a certain district for those 18 and older include a Delaware driver's license, a Delaware ID card, a work ID card with photo and address, or a piece of mail. For 16- and 17-year-old voters, a Delaware driver's license or learner's permit would be accepted along with a Delaware ID card or a school transcript with name, date of birth, and residential address listed.
The new bill is primarily sponsored by Eric Morrison, a representative from district 27 which covers the area between Glasgow and Middletown. The bill has received support from Common Cause Delaware, a government watchdog organization.
"House Bill 96 would allow 16- and 17-year-old students to vote in school board elections, allowing them to help choose the adult board members who will make decisions that directly affect them and their futures," said Clair Snyder-Hall, executive director of Common Cause Delaware. "Getting students in the habit of voting at an early age will help instill the value of civic participation in a new generation of Delaware voters."
According to Common Cause Delaware, 42 percent of Delawareans voted in the 2022 election.
School board elections will take place on May 9.