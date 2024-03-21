DOVER, Del. - As the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner continues to finalize marijuana industry regulations, state lawmakers are working to ease the fears of banks who would play a crucial part for marijuana businesses.
House Bill 355 was introduced on Thursday. It would provide state-level legal protection to banks that choose to offer financial services to marijuana cultivators, distributors, and retailers. Under current federal law, marijuana remains classified as an illegal substance, creating a significant hurdle for financial institutions due to the risk of criminal liability. This bill seeks to shield banks from federal prosecution or penalties, thereby encouraging them to service the burgeoning legal cannabis industry in the state.
State Treasurer Collen Davis highlights the importance of this move, noting that access to banking services is crucial for the operational safety and economic viability of marijuana-related businesses.
“H.B. 355 will provide state-level legal protection, and a clear legal framework for banks, payment processors, and other financial service providers to follow," Davis says. "It can also ease concerns about federal enforcement and regulatory compliance among these businesses, since it allows them to demonstrate to federal agencies that they’re following a clear legal framework, ultimately leading to a safer and more transparent marijuana industry.”
The bill aims to ensure that transactions are safe and secure, boost the local economy, and spark competition by encouraging more financial-related service providers to enter the legal marketplace.
House Bill 355 has been assigned to the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee.
Under the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, the commissioner will begin accepting applications for all licenses on Sept. 1, 2024. Up to 30 retail licenses and 5 testing facility licenses will be issued on March 1, 2025.