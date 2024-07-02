DELAWARE - A Delaware bill codifying the Delaware Hispanic Commission is one step from becoming law.
The Commission, operating under Executive Order Number 28 from former Governor Jack Markell since 2011, comprises 18 governor-appointed members from across Delaware.
Senate Bill 286, whose primary sponsor is Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-4th District), will allow the Commission to continue advising the governor, the governor's cabinet, and members of the General Assembly on matters important to people of Hispanic descent in Delaware.
As a Venezuelan in our area, Ziulin Moreno believes the Commission becoming permanent in Delaware law is crucial.
"I'm so excited and happy because it's a big opportunity for our community," Moreno said.
Carlos de los Ramos, who has been the chair of the Commission since 2022, says establishing the Commission as state law is historic for both the Commission and the community.
"We are the eyes and the ears of the administration to the community, and vice versa. We are the voice of the community to the administration to make sure that the laws that have been passed in the state of Delaware do not affect Latinos negatively," de los Ramos said.
Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-4th District), a co-sponsor of the bill, says the Commission is key to our state.
"The rich cultural heritage that the Hispanic folks bring to this area can be systemized into law and to make sure that it never gets diminished in any way and also is raised to the level of every other commission that is available in the state," Rep. Hilovsky said.
By codifying the Delaware Hispanic Commission, the bill aims to:
- Create equity with other heritage commissions created under Title 29.
- Help the Commission to perform its duties by creating long-term stability, allowing the Commission's members to be appointed by a variety of stakeholders, and giving the Commission guidance from the Delaware Department of State.
- Keep all current members through June 30, 2028.
After June 30, 2028, 17 members will be appointed to the Commission, and a chair and vice chair will be elected.
Rep. Hilovsky added that the Commission is a great representation of America.
"We've been a nation of pride ourselves on everybody getting a shot, and when you have a chance to make a difference, and you've given that a fair chance to make a difference, then hopefully the spirit of the Hispanic people will come through and show how great leaders they have, and the ability to... change our society in a way that's beneficial for all Delawareans," Rep. Hilovsky said.
De los Ramos outlined the Commission's future steps once the bill becomes law.
"There are many things that we want to do as the Commission, but we will take our steps slowly but surely. We want to make sure that we hear from the community and see what it is that they would like us to do or work on," De los Ramos said.
Senate Bill 286 is now just waiting on Governor Carney's signature to become law.